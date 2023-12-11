CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Chapel Hill on Monday night, police said.

According to the Chapel Hill Police Department, officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shooting on the 100 block of Formosa Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been shot.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals and the person’s condition is being evaluated, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.