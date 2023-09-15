HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a newly-painted attention ‘hog’ in downtown Hillsborough, and it will certainly grab yours.

A 10-foot pig statue named Hamilton is painted every year by a local artist ahead of Hillsborough’s Hog Day Festival near River Park. He stands outside the Orange County Courthouse.

This year, Hamilton is sporting a design that mixes nature, fall and the history of Orange County.

The ‘pig-ture’ painted on his back shows flowers, pumpkins and the Old Orange County Courthouse.

(Town of Hillsborough)

While Hamilton is the largest hog in town this weekend, he’s not the only one.

The festival features an art project called “Pigs on Parade,” where families or local businesses can buy or rent life-sized pig statues to dress up or decorate ahead of the festival.

According to the festival’s website, it plays homage to a similar event the Hog Day Festival ran for more than 20 years — using live pigs.

You can see photos of past pigs on parade here.

The Hog Day Festival, which is put on by the Optimist Club of Orange County, is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The annual festival includes a barbecue competition, food and craft vendors, live music and other activities. Organizers say the Hog Day 5K race will not occur this year.

Click here to learn more.

According to the Town of Hillsborough, drivers should expect heavier-than-usual traffic in the downtown area in and around River Park, behind the Orange County Justice Facility on E. Margaret Lane.

Town officials say the road will be closed between Court Street and South Cameron Street from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

They said South Cameron Street will also be closed to through traffic between East King Street and East Margaret Lane from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

People will still be able to access medical offices on South Cameron Street, according to the town.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to have deputies in the area to keep traffic flowing around the festival.

Click here for the festival’s parking information.