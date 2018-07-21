100+ attend Orange County rally for gun rights Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A little rain didn’t stop more than 100 Orange County gun owners from rallying outside the Old Orange County Courthouse Saturday.

“It’s our right and it’s also our way to protect ourselves,” said Jeffrey Brennenman, who attended the rally.

Daniel Johnson organized the Second Amendment rally. He’s originally from Florida and after the Parkland shooting, he felt compelled to get involved in the gun control debate.

“I noticed a lot of people were ignoring the other students that weren’t for gun control and as a veteran I felt it was wrong not to have those voices heard and there was a lot of local debates around here on gun control,” Johnson said.

Johnson is against any kind of gun reform including stricter background checks and banning military assault-style weapons.

“They’d still want more,” Johnson said. “They’d still want more regulation.”

Attendees could not bring weapons along to the rally. State law prohibits firearms at rallies and protests, but organizers encouraged attendees to wear an empty holster.

“It’s just to say we think it’s a dumb rule because you are limiting my second amendment because police aren’t gonna be able to walk us to our cars,” said Johnson. “If someone decides to attack us we can’t defend ourselves.”

Wendy Burgess says owning a gun saved her life. She says in the middle of one night a man pulled into her driveway and started banging on her front door.

“He was just trying to enter our house because he was jerking on the door and grabbing the door and so we both had our guns and basically said, ‘If you don’t leave, you’re gonna get shot',” Burgess said.

She believes if it wasn't for her gun, he would’ve broken down the door.

“I feel very strongly that we protected ourselves and saved us from what could’ve been a very bad incident or fatal,” Burgess said.

Not everyone in Orange County supported the rally. Some counter protestors came out and wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk that say things like, “More talking, less shooting.”

“They’re pointing out the fact that a lot of people have been killed by guns and we do know that,” said Burgess. “It’s sad as I walked through I was saying 'that’s really sad and tragic' but who’s gonna fight against the ones that are carrying guns? Who’s gonna defend them against those who may come to our homes and try to hurt us?”

The local group, Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action denounced the event because of some of the speakers, but they did not hold a counter-protest