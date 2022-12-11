CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Applause, laughter, and some happy tears — on Sunday, more than 1,000 graduates from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill turned their tassels from one side of their cap to the other.

“A thousand little moments added up to this big one, and it’s the contributions and accomplishments we honor today,” one speaker said to the crowd.

Students from various schools within the university celebrated their accomplishments and the work they put in over the last few years.

“After years of hard work, many late hours of studying, a lot of coffee, and perhaps a few blue cups, you’ve earned your degree from Carolina,” one speaker said.

Speakers especially acknowledged the graduates’ commitment to education during unprecedented times.

“Since you arrived at Carolina, the world shut down, and reopened, the economy roared ahead, crashed to a halt and then rebounded so fast that it broke supply chains,” one speaker said.

As the graduates prepare to leave campus, speakers were happy to offer them words of advice.

“Embrace deliberation, take the time for deep thought, leave room for changing your mind, and be humble enough to acknowledge what you don’t know,” one said.

Other speakers took the chance to remind graduates that no matter how much time passes, holding a UNC degree is something to be proud of.

“I’m a Tar Heel born and a Tar Heel bred, and when I die, I’ll be a Tar Heel dead,” one speaker said.