$1,500 reward offered after HVAC systems stolen from outside Orange County building

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office offered a $1,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever stole two HVAC units from outside of a building in Cedar Grove on Monday.

On Monday morning, a pickup truck pulled up to the Cedar Grove Ruritan Club, located at 6116 Efland Cedar Grove Rd., and stole two HVAC units that were outside the building waiting to be installed, a news release said Thursday.

Surveillance photos and videos depicted a square-bodied pickup truck, possibly an older-model Ford. The passenger-side low-beam headlight wasn’t working. At least two people were inside the truck, which had tinted windows, the release said.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood offered a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jason Nazworth at 919-245-2960 or at jnazworth@orangecountync.gov.

“The historic Ruritan building has served as the lifeblood of the Cedar Grove community for many years, in many ways. Not only is this a criminal offense harming the Ruritans, it is also a slap in the face to the people who value this facility and what it means to this community,” Blackwood said.