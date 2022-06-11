CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person suffered a minor injury and 17 people were displaced when a fire caused major damage to an apartment building in Carrboro Saturday night, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 8:05 p.m. at 100 Rock Haven Road, which is just off Smith Level Road just south of Culbreth Road, according to Carrboro Fire Capt. Will Potter.

The fire spread to two stories and damaged four apartment units, Potter said. Four other units were damaged by smoke and water used to put out the fire, he added.

As of 10:30 p.m. crews were still at the scene making sure there were no remaining “hot spots, according to Potter.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to help those who were displaced, he said.

Three fire units from Carrboro and Chapel Hill along with two from north Chatham County responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.