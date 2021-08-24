18 car break-ins reported overnight Monday in Chapel Hill

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Chapel Hill Police Department reported it was investigating a series of car break-ins that happened Monday morning.

Police said there were a total of 18 break-ins. Most of those happened on Abbot Place but others were reported near Homestead Park.

In a news release, police said each of the cars broken into was unlocked. Three of them were stolen. So far, there is no description of any suspects.

The Chapel Hill Police Department is now reminding people to ensure their cars are locked at night. They recommend the following safety steps:

Always remove valuables

Never leave firearms inside

Always lock unattended vehicles

Anyone with information should contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous through Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919- 942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.