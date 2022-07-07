CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police have closed a road Thursday after they said a large tree fell and damaged a power pole.

It comes after severe storms passed through the area Wednesday.

Officers expect the 1800 block of N. Lakeshore Drive to be closed for several hours.

Duke Energy originally reported about 1,000 power outages in the area, and is now reporting about 450 as of 3:00 p.m.

It plans to update its outage map as power is restored.

Police advise those nearby to stay away from the closed area.

They said you should never go near downed power lines.