CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A spokesperson for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools says the first nine weeks of classes will be online, meaning the school system will operate under ‘Plan C’.
Jeff Nash, Executive Director of Community Relations for CHCCS told CBS 17 the decision was made during a meeting Thursday night.
The move comes as surrounding school systems decide the next steps for students. Wake County, which is currently operating under ‘Plan B’ — a mix of online and in-person instruction — considers remote-only classes while Durham County mirrored CHCCS’s decision with the first nine weeks of classes taking place online.
This story will be updated.
- As NHL gears up for restart, state-of-the-art Wake Competition Center to host ‘Canes practices
- 1st 9 weeks of school online for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City students
- Wake County Schools considering remote-only back-to-school plan
- Durham County Schools votes for remote learning for 1st 9 weeks of classes
- Cumberland County athletes, coaches hopeful for a 2020 high school football season
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now