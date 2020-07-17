1st 9 weeks of school online for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City students

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A spokesperson for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools says the first nine weeks of classes will be online, meaning the school system will operate under ‘Plan C’.

Jeff Nash, Executive Director of Community Relations for CHCCS told CBS 17 the decision was made during a meeting Thursday night.

The move comes as surrounding school systems decide the next steps for students. Wake County, which is currently operating under ‘Plan B’ — a mix of online and in-person instruction — considers remote-only classes while Durham County mirrored CHCCS’s decision with the first nine weeks of classes taking place online.

This story will be updated.