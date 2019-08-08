2 arrested in connection with multi-county police chase after ABC story robbery

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Durham 20-year-olds were arrested Wednesday in connection with a July robbery of an ABC store in Mebane, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamel Williams and Trevon Ward are charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both were arrested Wednesday, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said two men entered the ABC store shortly before closing on July 17. Each had a handgun. Both were wearing black hoodies, dark pants, sunglasses, gloves, and ski masks, the release said.

The duo took the cash register drawer, the clerk’s phone, a customer’s wallet, and two bottles of liquor, the release said.

After the robbery, a witness saw a gray Chevrolet Malibu leaving the ABC store. The witness followed it until deputies and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper were able to begin pursuit.

The chase ended in Durham when the trooper’s vehicle and the Malibu collided. The trooper’s vehicle was disabled, but the trooper wasn’t harmed, the release said.

Dashcam footage showed two suspects fleeing the scene on foot. A third person was able to drive away.

“Prior to the review of the video, authorities thought only two men were involved in the robbery,” the release said.

Information from the vehicle’s tags revealed Bradford Perry, of Durham, had access to the car at the time of the robbery. Surveillance footage from the ABC store shows him going inside and buying mini bottles just before the robbery, the release said.

Bradford Perry Jr

Perry then went outside to wait in the car while Williams and Ward went inside and committed the robbery, the release said.

Perry was arrested two days after the robbery. He’s charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also faces multiple traffic charges from the NCSHP, including felony flee to elude, for driving the Malibu during the chase, the release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now