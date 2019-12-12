2 arrested on drug charges after chase ended in 7-car crash in Chapel Hill

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a U.S. Drug Enforcement operation after evading Orange County deputies and causing a seven-vehicle crash.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted the DEA Thursday afternoon in an operation in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in Chapel Hill.

Deputies said one suspect was arrested in the store’s parking lot while another fled the area after ramming into two vehicles in the parking lot.

The suspect ignored a traffic light and exceeded the speed limit as he turned south on Sage Road and then left onto U.S. Highway 15-501, deputies say.

Law enforcement officers, out of their vehicles making the arrests were unable to pursue.

The suspect traveled toward Durham at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said he made multiple lane changes before causing several crashes and wrecking his car. He then fled on foot.

Investigators said that when a DEA agent traveling down 15-501 came upon the crash scenes, the suspect was out of his vehicle and a civilian was chasing him. He gave directions to the DEA agent, who then gave pursuit on foot.

After approximately three-quarters of a mile, a deputy got ahead of the chase. He took the suspect into custody when the suspect emerged onto White Oak Drive, which is about three-quarters of a mile from the crash scene.

Heavy traffic clogged 15-501 as multiple law enforcement agencies directed traffic, investigated the crashes, and cleared the road. The suspect’s car and four others were involved. Including the vehicles at the site of the original operation, seven vehicles were damaged.

An ambulance transported one motorist to the hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

All suspects are in custody and there is no ongoing danger to the public, deputies said.

Agents involved in the operation seized a total of 3.5 kilograms of heroin.

“We know that every 11 minutes, someone dies in the United States as the result of an opioid overdose,” said Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes. “One gram of heroin can kill a person. Thanks to the DEA, we were able to assist in the removal of 3,500 grams of this drug from our community.”

Sheriff Charles Blackwood added: “Today’s events illustrate how far-reaching the dangers of the drug trade are. We are relieved no one suffered serious injuries. The matter is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, including the identities of the suspects and the charges they face. I also want to mention how much we appreciate the assistance of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Chapel Hill Police Department. Today was a perfect example of our motto ‘Many Agencies, One Purpose’.”

