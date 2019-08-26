2 at weekend KKK gathering in Hillsborough had guns, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials now say that at least two Ku Klux Klan demonstrators had guns with them during their gathering in front of a courthouse in Hillsborough this weekend.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when Orange County deputies noticed some people in KKK attire and various signs and flags gathering outside the courthouse, an official said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood contacted Hillsborough police and both agencies agreed to monitor the situation, Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper said.

Soon, the crowds swelled with counter-protesters, she said.

Around 6:30 p.m., both the KKK group and counter-protesters left the scene without incident, Stemper said.

As both groups left, some onlookers told law enforcement officers that “some of the protestors were openly carrying firearms,” Stemper said in a news release Monday.

Stemper said that no officers saw any firearms during the gathering.

But, investigators then reviewed photos and video from the incident.

“Investigators have since positively identified two individuals in possession of firearms at the demonstration, and the investigation is ongoing,” Blackwood said in a Monday news release.

Warrants have been obtained for the confirmed weapons violations and attempts are being made to serve them, the news release said.

“If the weapons had been viewed during the demonstration, officers would have made arrests. However, reports of firearms and confirmation of same were not available at that time,” Blackwood said.

