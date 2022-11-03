CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System said two bus routes impacting five schools will be without a driver Friday morning.

Bus 56 and 120, that services Rashkis Elementary School, Culbreth Middle School, Carrboro High School, Glenwood Elementary School and East Chapel Hill High School will have no driver on Friday.

“We ask that families please consider alternate travel arrangements for school in the morning, or, contact our Transportation office at (919) 942-5045 beginning at 6:30 a.m. and we will arrange to have a bus pick up your student as soon as one can be made available, which will be shortly after 9 a.m.,” Andy Jenks, the Chief Communications Officer for the school system said Thursday night.

Jenks also said that the district has “exhausted our list of available substitutes and qualified staff who assist us” in driving. He also said students will not be marked tardy regardless of when they arrive at school.

Finally, more routes could be affected should there be any more callouts, Jenks said.