CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department announced Thursday that eight car thefts and two cars were stolen overnight.

Police said that various items were stolen in at least eight vehicles. Two vehicles were stolen, but one was later found and returned to its owner.

The following locations experienced vehicle break-ins and thefts:

Flemington Road

One vehicle with the window broken

One vehicle left unlocked

Highgrove Drive

Three vehicles were left unlocked and one was stolen

Westbury Drive

Two vehicles left unlocked

Hillsborough Street

One vehicle was left unlocked and stolen

Police said in the stolen vehicle cases, keys were inside the cars.

The Chapel Hill Police Department encourages vehicle owners to always remove valuables and lock car doors.