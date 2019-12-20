2 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman found running along Orange County road

Derrick Tate (left) and Deandre Edwards in photos from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been charged with kidnapping and rape after a woman was found running along a road in Orange County after the incident late Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported by a woman who had fled the scene of the incident near the Efland-Cheeks Community Center, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deandre Edwards, 29, and Derrick Tate, 33, both of Mebane are charged in the case, deputies said.

“Deputies located a woman in apparent distress running along the roadway,” the news release said. “She provided an account of her experience and was able to name her alleged assailants, with whom she was acquainted.”

The two suspects were later found in a car not far from the scene, deputies said. Detectives later searched “an outbuilding on the property,” the news release said.

The men are charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, and kidnapping.

In a court appearance Friday, Edwards and Tate had their bond increased from $100,000 secured each to $480,000 secured bond and a $610,000 secured bond, respectively.

