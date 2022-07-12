HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they found two people dead in a car Tuesday morning in Hillsborough.

At about 9:17 a.m., deputies say they received a call from a man who told them he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.

They responded to the call to find the man and the woman dead in a car on Rippy Lane just south of the Hillsborough city limit, reports say.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. They also assured there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Deputies say there is no further information available at this time.