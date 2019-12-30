2 dead in Orange County house fire, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead following a Sunday night house fire in Mebane, according to Orange County investigators

Investigators say a call came in at 8:17 p.m. in reference to a fire in the 6200 block of Shambley Road near U.S. Highway 70.

The victims in the fire have not yet been identified.

There has been no official word on what caused the fire.

This story will be updated.

