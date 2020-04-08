2 die, 7 hospitalized after at least 60 test positive for COVID-19 at Orange County nursing home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A “hot spot of transmission” of coronavirus has been identified at an Orange County nursing home, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

At least 60 people have tested positive at the PruittHealth-Carolina Point facility located at 5935 Mt. Sinai Rd., Durham, according to a news release from North Carolina Rep. Graig Meyer. That total includes staff and residents.

Of them, seven are hospitalized and two have died.

“We’re tracking these outbreaks closely because we know that, by nature, they can be hard to control,” Cooper said, adding that the NCDHHS is tracking the number of outbreaks at facilities like nursing homes and correctional facilities.

“We are taking steps to safeguard people,” Cooper said. He noted that an earlier executive order restricted visitation at these facilities.

North Carolina Sen. Valerie Foushee and Rep. Graig Meyer released the following statement:

“First and foremost, we want to express our most sincere care for the residents and staff at PruittHealth’s Carolina Point facility. We also understand how this must feel to their concerned families who are learning this news. “As we work together to address this, we have full faith and trust in the ability of Orange County Health Department, UNC Health and Duke Health to address the needs of the people at Pruitt and their families. “We want to express our deep appreciation for all of the health care professionals that are working tirelessly to provide quality care to our community. We also want to thank Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen for their leadership during this time. It is incumbent on everyone in Orange County and across North Carolina to be diligent in following Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen’s guidelines of sheltering in place, social distancing, and proper hygiene practices. We all play a vital role in slowing the spread of this disease.”

