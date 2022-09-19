HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said Monday he believed the bodies of two young people found dead Sunday afternoon are those of missing teens.

“Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off Buckhorn Road yesterday are Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18,” said Blackwood in a statement.

Officials said Sunday they believe the pair were shot and killed — and a homicide investigation is underway.

The sheriff’s office said family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy filed the missing person’s report in the National Crime Information Center Index at about 3:45 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clark’s family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts, according to the sheriff’s office. An officer entered him into the NCIC system just after 1:40 pm.

The bodies were found around 3 p.m. Sunday “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County, officials said.

Blackwood said investigators are still awaiting a report from the medical examiner to confirm the victims’ identities.

In the absence of any other missing persons matching the descriptions of the individuals located, the sheriff’s office said

“The tragic but logical conclusion is increasingly clear. This loss is devastating for the victims’ families and friends, and indeed for the entire community,” Blackwood said in a statement Monday.

The bodies of the teens were found just before 3 p.m. on Sunday by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Alicia Stemper said the bodies were found near the 2300 block of Buckhorn Road, which is just north of the intersection with Mt. Willing Road.

Sunday night, deputies said the victims had “what appeared to be gunshot wounds.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. They said more details would be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Keith Goodwin (919) 245-2918.