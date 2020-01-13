2 Hillsborough intersections being converted to all-way stops

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of intersections will be converted to an all-way stop design this week in the Town of Hillsborough.

The intersections are on West King Street at Hassel and Wake streets. Right now, the intersections have a two-way stop design.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the new design will improve safety and distance visibility between the two.

Work is expected to begin Monday, but the weather could cause it to be postponed.

Drivers are asked to slow down and expect delays traveling on West King Street when work gets underway.

