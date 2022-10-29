CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured when a DWI suspect crashed into cars in three separate incidents in Chapel Hill Saturday night, police said.

The incident was first reported just after 7 p.m. as a hit-and-run crash on Homestead Road near Seawell School Road, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Police said the same driver hit a car on Homestead Road near Seawell School Road, then continued toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The driver then crashed into a second car on southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Municipal Drive, then hit a third vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Estes Drive, the news release said.

Police managed to stop the driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near police headquarters.

Kelly Bruce McKeel, 47, of Windsor, was charged with driving while impaired and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Two victims who were in one of the hit cars were taken to UNC Hospitals with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.