CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department arrested and charged two men and two teens following attempted vehicle break-ins earlier this week.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers saw several people pulling on vehicle door handles in a parking deck at Flemington Road and Glen Lennox Drive, police said.

Daquan Lamarcus Hart, 19, Jordan Keyshawn Bey, 20, and Jayvian Clarence Pegram, 19, all of Durham, have been charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle. They also were each charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

Javari Deshawn Jacobs, 20, of Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

This year, Chapel Hill police have received 275 reports of breaking and entering vehicles, compared to 181 reports by this time last year.

Investigators continue to look into the increase in vehicle break-ins this year — a trend communities across the region are experiencing, police said.