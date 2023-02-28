HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Orange and Durham counties say they have arrested two California men busted with 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Alfredo Pizarro Ortiz, 22, and Rafael Angel Rodriguez, 41, each face three charges connected to their Friday arrests.

Both are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine.

They are being held in the Orange County Detention Center on $200,000 secured bonds each.

They are both from Ontario, California.