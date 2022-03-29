CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men critically injured after a 130 mph chase ended in a fiery crash in Chapel Hill in February have died, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol wreck report obtained Tuesday by CBS 17.

The chase began at approximately 2:48 a.m. on Feb. 17 near the Durham County line when a trooper clocked an Infiniti sedan traveling at 133 mph on Interstate 40, officials said last month.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding and reckless driving but the driver instead continued speeding down I-40, according to the trooper.

Just three minutes later, at 2:51 a.m., the vehicle ran off the road at an estimated 110 mph and slammed into trees after turning onto N.C. Highway 86 (MLK Jr. Boulevard) at Piney Mountain Road/Municipal Drive.

According to the wreck report, the Infiniti went off the road at 110 mph, jumped the curb, crashed into a power pole, and then slammed into a group of trees before catching fire. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at 90 mph at impact.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene captured video and pictures from the crash site that showed a burned, mangled car with the roof missing just off the roadway and in the woodline. A tree next to where the vehicle was located has a large chunk missing from the trunk.

Authorities are investigating a fiery crash at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Piney Mountain Road (Photo: CBS 17)

Two men were inside the vehicle and both were entrapped and had to be extricated, according to the trooper.

The men were identified as driver Juan Aquino, 31, and passenger Nafees Bilal, 35.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the crash report, Bilal died just before 5:20 p.m. the next evening. Aquino died on March 1 at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Troopers said Aquino would have faced charges had he survived the crash.

The wreck report shows that Aquino was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash. He was tested for drugs and alcohol but the results of those tests were listed as “unknown.”

No one else was hurt during the chase or crash.