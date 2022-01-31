2 of 8 Orange County wolf-German shepherd hybrids find new home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Animal Services has announced that two of eight wolfdogs were placed with a wolf and wolfdog rescue on Sunday.

The two littermates, 11-month-old Taalai and Taa, are now in the custody of the WolfWood Refuge after several months of working with the county. The county is still working to find permanent homes for the remaining six dogs. The county said they were working with a network of licensed sanctuaries.

The county said the wolfdogs cannot continue to stay in the shelter. It said shelter housing does not provide acceptable long-term quality of life and is not in line with good animal welfare practices.

“We are grateful to WolfWood Refuge for providing safe and appropriate placement for these wolfdogs. WolfWood is a licensed, non-profit refuge for wolves and wolfdogs,” OCAS said in a statement.

Four wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs that recently escaped were spotted again Tuesday morning (enter location). (IC You Photography)

In August 2021, Orange County Animal Services reported nine of about a dozen wolf-German shepherd hybrids that escaped an enclosure have been captured. The dogs escaped an enclosure in the Cedar Grove area of Orange County.

Finding a permanent home for the dogs has proven difficult. The dogs are not legal pets and are not socialized so they cannot be adopted out to families.

In a statement earlier this month, the county said, “OCAS has spoken with numerous organizations and experts from all over the United States. Multiple sanctuaries have contacted OCAS to check on the wolfdogs, but most have not been able to assist with placement due to being full. OCAS has also reached out to many appropriate rescues, but none of those organizations have been able to take on large-breed animals that need extensive socialization.”