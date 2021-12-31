2 pedestrians seriously injured after they’re hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill

Photo courtesy of Chapel Hill Police Department.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after they were both hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on New Year’s Eve, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. along Estes Drive near an intersection with Caswell Road, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Both pedestrians were seriously injured and were taken to UNC Medical Center for treatment, the news release said.

The driver remained at the scene after the incident.

Estes Drive was closed until about 8:25 p.m. in a stretch between the two intersections with Caswell Road, which forms a loop near Estes Hills Elementary School and Guy B. Phillips Middle School, police said.

No other details were available.

