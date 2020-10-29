2 people charged at unsanctioned music festival in Orange County for violating executive order

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order during the pandemic after noise complaints regarding an unsanctioned music festival in Orange County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the festival, which was in a field off Gregg Street in Efland, after multiple 911 calls on Saturday. They discovered more than 125 people in attendance at the event called Ox Fest, a news release said.

The event was hosted by Coco Filipina from Hot 97.9 NC. Organizers expected 1,000 people to attend. There were 300 tickets sold at the gate, the sheriff’s office said.

Patricia Roberts was charged. Deputies said she was the property owner and rented out the land knowing that it was for a music festival.

Karl Wilkins, who owns V Block Entertainment, which is the company that promoted the event, was also charged, the release said.

No further information was released.