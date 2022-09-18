HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The bodies were found by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were discovered “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County, said Alicia Stemper, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators are processing the area for evidence and the medical examiner is on scene,” Stemper said in the news release.

No other information was released and Stemper said “no additional information is available at this time.”