HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teenagers have been charged in connection to a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in Hillsborough back in September, police say.

According to the Hillsborough Police Department, 19-year-old Coreiaja Woodard of Durham was arrested with assistance from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Woodard is facing the following charges:

Aiding and abetting first-degree murder

Aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflicting serious injury

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

On Thursday, a 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

These arrests stem from a deadly shooting that occurred on Orange Street on Sept. 13, which resulted in two people getting shot, police said.

20-year-old Cailee Azariah Parker of Durham was killed and an 18-year-old Hillsborough woman was injured in the shooting, according to Hillsborough police.

Previously, a 17-year-old was arrested in Durham back on Sept. 27, charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The SBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Sgt. Will Felts by email or phone at 919-296-9553.