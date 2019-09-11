2 weeks into school year, upset parents say Orange County high school still hasn’t gotten class schedules straight

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many parents at Cedar Ridge High School are fed up already — less than two weeks into the school year.

One mother who wished to remain anonymous said she realized before classes started that all of her kids’ schedules were wrong.

“The classes that the kids registered for were not reflected on their schedules,” she explained. “Classes kids needed to graduate, like my oldest daughter, they were not in. Just totally random stuff.

“One of my kids did not even have a class for several periods. First day of high school for my 9th grade son, he sat in the auditorium during a few class periods with no class to go to and nobody tried to help him.”

The situation hasn’t improved, he said.

“Unfortunately, we are still in the same boat right now where the schedules aren’t fixed,” said the mom. “I recently learned that my son’s schedule for second semester that we thought was fixed is actually not fixed. Classes are being deleted and added, so we’re likely going to continue this chaos into next semester.”

This mother said she’s worried that these issues with scheduling could affect her children’s ability to graduate on time and go to college.

“My kids want to stay with their friends, but we are strongly considering transferring them to another school,” she explained. “It’s just gotten completely unacceptable.”

The district denied CBS 17’s request for an on-camera interview, but did send a statement which reads, in part: “The district is aware that there are scheduling issues, and Cedar Ridge staff and district personnel are working to make sure that students are in the classes they need.”

The district went on to say it is still working on next semester’s schedules. Parents say what they really want is a change in leadership.

“We need to figure out, as parents, who’s really running the ship over there,” said parent Billy Nicholson.

“The school is falling apart at the seams,” said the mother. “There is no leadership, we really need someone to stand up and help fix this situation.”

Cedar Ridge made headlines in May when school resource officers were put on leave after they failed to report threats of a school shooting written on bathroom walls.

“We’re talking about our future of our children and the safety and security of staff, teachers, and students,” Nicholson said. “They should feel safe going to school every day.”

In this email sent to parents, the school’s principal apologized, admitting she had been made aware of the threats in the bathroom and she did not inform the community or the district.

