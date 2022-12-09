HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to help make spirits bright this holiday season, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took to the aisles of Walmart to shop with a group of 25 kids.

The dozens of children were selected to benefit from the program in coordination with Orange County Schools and social workers in the county, according to the Director of Public Information for the sheriff’s office, Alicia Stemper.

Photos courtesy the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office led the way with a lights and sirens escort to Walmart before hitting the shelves and sales racks. Each child was able to pick a jacket, an outfit and a few other items once they were matched up with their volunteers.

The shopping spree ended with a pizza party lunch in the Walmart breakroom, according to Stemper.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said his office always looks forward to this day each year, which is part of its community outreach initiatives.

“It give our deputies and office staff the chance to come out and be with these kids and give them a little joy that they may otherwise not have,” Blackwood said.