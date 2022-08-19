HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments on Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old victim who had been shot multiple times.

First responders attempted to render aid, but the victim died at the scene, according to officials.

Deputies said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to area residents.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this shooting.