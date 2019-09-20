29 years later, identity still unknown of woman found dead along I-40 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday marked the 29th anniversary since a young woman was found dead in Orange County. Her identity remains unknown.

“There’s just something that’s very vulnerable about her,” said volunteer Daphne Owings.

Known as “New Hope Jane Doe,” the young woman was found dead along Interstate 40 near the New Hope Road exit in Hillsborough.

It was Sept. 19, 1990.

Experts believe she’d been there almost a week after being strangled.

“She just seems so innocent to me. Her clothing, she was wearing the pink sweatshirt with the three bunnies on it,” said Owings.

She was 5-foot-3 with light hair and weighed around 120 pounds.

If she were still alive today, deputies think she’d be around 44 to 54 years old.

“I know there are people who love her and care about her,” said Owings.

Owings wants to find out who she was. She runs the Facebook page “Who is New Hope Jane Doe.”

“Within the last week, and certainly with today, there’s already been an additional 60 or 70 likes on the page and shares of her information.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone who can to share the information.

Those close to the case hope with added attention and modern-day technology, it could finally be solved after about three decades.

“I know there was somebody she went to school with or something. Somebody is looking for her.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Joshua Wood at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 245-2927.

“I prefer when people call me directly,” said Wood. “But, if for whatever reason someone is reluctant to do that, our website has an anonymous tip feature.

