2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– A second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Chapel Hill, police announced Thursday.

Donavyn Lee Mayfield, 20, of Carrboro was arrested and charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, breaking and entering and larceny.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Malik Jahquan Chance of Mebane in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder

The shooting was reported just before 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Camelot Village Apartments.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old William Bourne of Chapel Hill, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Mayfield remains behind bars in the Orange County Jail under no bond.