3 arrested after 3 kilos of cocaine found during Orange County traffic stop

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were arrested in Orange County Saturday after a traffic stop yielded three kilograms of cocaine, according to a news release Monday from the sheriff’s office.

Sara Maritza Andrade Ledezma, 29; Miguel Angel Sosa Paredes, 28; and Jorge Luis Lara Mendoza, 42 each face two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine. One charge is for possessing the drug. The other is for transporting it, the sheriff’s office said.

Lara Mendoza is also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon. He is from Burlington. The other two suspects are from Graham, the release said.

Following the traffic stop, a K-9 unit helped find three kilos of cocaine packaged and ready to be delivered.

“K-9 units are such a valuable asset for law enforcement. This is an example of how their efforts assist in the detection and removal of drugs from our streets,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

All three were given a $2.5 million bond and made their first court appearances Monday afternoon. All three are due back in court on Nov. 4, the release said.

Sara Maritza Andrade Ledezma

Jorge Luis Lara Mendoza

Miguel Angel Sosa Paredes

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now