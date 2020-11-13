3 arrested after off-duty Carrboro officer calls in to report hearing shots fired, police say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were arrested Friday morning in Carrboro after an off-duty officer heard shots being fired and called it in, Carrboro police said.

According to authorities, an off-duty officer heard the shots fired from a vehicle in the area of Old Fayetteville Road and Jones Ferry Road around 5 a.m. and called police to alert them.

On-duty officers responded and saw a vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade police but was eventually stopped off of Smith Level Road, police said. Two of the occupants ran from the vehicle and the driver remained inside, according to officials.

The driver was arrested at the scene. Police used K-9 trackers to find the other two suspects, authorities said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said they don’t believe anything was hit or damaged by the shots but they will go back out to the scene and check for any damage.

The three suspects were still being processed Friday morning and their names have not yet been released.

Charges are pending, police said. There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the community and authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

The Chapel Hill Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case, police said.

