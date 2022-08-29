CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to working order.

The three impacted intersections- Fordham Blvd. at Raleigh Rd., Forham Blvd. at Old Mason Farm Rd., and Fordham Blvd. at Manning Drive- were without power at approximately 1 p.m. Monday.

Duke Energy crews were aware of the outages and on the way just after the outage was reported.

Police advised on Twitter for drivers to avoid these intersections or proceed with caution and treat the areas as four-way stops.