CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least three cars closed Interstate 40 north of Chapel Hill in Orange County for about a half hour Sunday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 2:50 p.m. along I-40 east at Erwin Road at Mile Marker 269, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras in the area showed three cars that were crashed in the left lane with a pickup truck in the right lane. Traffic was backed up for about two miles.

I-40 heading east was closed one mile before Exit 270, the exit for U.S. 501. The highway reopened around 3:20 p.m.

NCDOT image

Some eastbound traffic was exiting I-40 at N.C. 86. The entire stretch of I-40 is a work zone with construction underway for additional lanes.