3 children injured after driver crashes vehicle into playground outside Chapel Hill elementary school

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children were among those taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a playground outside a Chapel Hill elementary school Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the crash outside Northside Elementary School around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Their preliminary investigation found that a driver crashed a vehicle through a fence and hit the playground equipment, a news release said.

Two children who were on the playground and the driver of the vehicle were taken to UNC Hospitals. A third child was treated at the scene, Chapel Hill police said.

There were 20 children who were part of an after-school program on the playground at the time of the crash, the release said.

Police did not release the condition of those taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

