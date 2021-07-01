3 dead in crash on NC-57 in Orange County, highway patrol says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of North Carolina Highway 57 was closed for hours north of Hillsborough following a triple-fatal crash Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office called the incident “a very bad traffic accident” in social media posts.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Earlier in the morning, the sheriff’s office said that “law enforcement and emergency services personnel are working” the crash and there were “injuries.” The highway patrol has since confirmed that at least three people died in the wreck.

The crash shut down the section of N.C. 57 between Strouds Creek and Phelps roads, according to the NCDOT.

Authorities have not said how the crash occurred or if any charges will be filed. The deceased have not been identified at this time.

The road was closed for nearly four hours.