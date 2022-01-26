3 Hillsborough police officers credited with helping save life of man who passed out at Walmart

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three Hillsborough police officers are being credited with helping save the life of a man who suffered a medical emergency at a Walmart on Wednesday, the department said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Nicole Senter had responded to a fraud report at the Walmart. While there, she saw a man seemingly pass out. He then became unresponsive and had no pulse, the post said.

Senter called for assistance and immediately began life-saving measures. Two others, Sgt. Parker and Officer Duran, arrived to help. Duran retrieved his AED and Parker helped with CPR, Hillsborough police said.

The man became responsive again before EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

“Today our Officers were in the right place at the right time with the right equipment to keep this man alive until EMS could take over,” the Hillsborough Police Department wrote.

“Policing takes many forms which is why we have such an extensive training regimen.”