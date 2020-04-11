4 COVID-19 deaths now linked to Orange County nursing home, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials on Saturday reported the fourth COVID-19 death linked to an Orange County nursing home.

The latest death linked to PruittHealth – Carolina Point comes after at least 86 people have tested positive. Nine residents are at Duke University Hospital.

As of Wednesday, there were two deaths linked to the facility.

There is also an outbreak underway at another Orange County nursing home, according to a Saturday news release from Orange County spokeswoman Kristin Prelipp.

There are at least 31 positive cases of COVID19 at Signature HealthCARE in Chapel Hill, officials said Friday.

The fourth death linked to PruittHealth-Carolina Point was a patient in their 60s, Prelipp said.

“COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our community. Sadly, we believe that this will not be the last time that we are confronted with this kind of information,” Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart said in the news release.

Orange County currently has a total of 141 cases of COVID-19.

Officials stressed that the case count for each county is for laboratory-confirmed cases linked to the individual’s home county of residence.

