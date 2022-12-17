CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said four people were hurt in a fiery crash Friday night involving one vehicle.

At about 9:36 p.m., officers said they were called to the crash on Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School.

They were told that a vehicle hit a tree, fell down an embankment and caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued the four people in the vehicle, according to the police department.

Officers said all four of them were taken to the hospital.

Seawell Road was closed from High School Road to Hanover Place until 11:20 p.m.

(Chapel Hill Fire Department)

Police said they continue to investigate the crash.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.