4 minors charged with attempted murder in drive-by shooting outside Carrboro Wendy’s

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four teens are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Carrboro Wendy’s almost a month ago, police announced Monday.

One person was shot and at least one other was injured in a drive-by shooting outside the fast-food restaurant on S. Greensboro Street around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to authorities.

A car also flipped over as a result of the shooting.

Police said shots were fired toward Wendy’s from a car driving along W. Main Street. Multiple shell casings were found in the area. Police said that between 20 and 25 shots were fired.

“I can tell you that I believe the Wendy’s was busy. And obviously, this is a pretty terrifying incident for anybody who witnessed it, heard it, or was anywhere near in the vicinity,” said Carrboro Police Chief Chris Atack the next day. “We have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of people to talk to.”

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Several others suffered minor injuries when they tried to get out of the drive-thru line when the shooting started and crashed into a pole, police said.

Atack said that another one of the vehicles waiting in the drive-thru was struck multiple times with bullets. No one inside was injured.

On Monday, police announced that four minors had charges taken out against them for the shooting. Police said that, at the time of the shooting, one suspect was 17 and three were 16.

Police obtained juvenile petitions against all four suspects, charging them each with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Three of the suspects are already being held in juvenile detention facilities on unrelated charges from other law enforcement agencies, police said. The fourth suspect will be taken into custody and detained at a juvenile detention facility, as well.

Because all four suspects were minors at the time of the crime, police said they’re unable to identify them or release any other identifying information.

Authorities said their investigation revealed that the shooting “was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.”

Officials said in the release that they are grateful for the assistance of the Mebane Police Department, Burlington Police Department, and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have additional information on this incident please contact Investigator Trey Kennedy with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.