’40 feet above ground’- Chapel Hill man rescued after he’s stuck in tree

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was rescued in Chapel Hill Monday evening after being stuck in a tree, officials said.

Chapel Hill firefighters tweeted that a man was cutting a tree on Palafox Drive about 40 feet above the ground when part of the tree “gave way.”

That left the man stuck high above the ground.

Photos from Chapel Hill fire crews showed ladders and ropes used to help rescue the man.

Firefighters were able to reach him and guide him to safety. No one was injured in the incident.

Chapel Hill fire posted the photos around 7:20 p.m. on their Twitter account.