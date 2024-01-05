HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person was arrested Thursday on charges in connection to a September shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and injured an 18-year-old woman.

The fourth arrest involves a person who was 17 at the time of the shooting. The name cannot be released at this time, police said.

The suspect is charged with:

Aiding and abetting first-degree murder,

Aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury,

Robbery with a dangerous weapon, and

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened Sept. 13 in the 200 block of West Orange Street in Hillsborough. Cailee Azariah Parker, 20, of Durham was killed, and an 18-year-old Hillsborough woman was injured. The surviving victim’s name is not being released at this time in the investigation.

Previously, three arrests were made in September and October related to this shooting.

“At this point, all of the offenders from this case are in custody,” said Sgt. Will Felts, who is leading the investigation.

Police discovered the two victims shot when they responded around 10 p.m. that night to a report of multiple people suffering gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old was arrested Sept. 27 in Durham and charged with:

First-degree murder,

Robbery with a dangerous weapon,

Felony conspiracy, and

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Oct. 11, Coreiaja Woodard, 19, of Durham, is charged with:

Aiding and abetting first-degree murder,

Aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflicting serious injury,

Robbery with a dangerous weapon,

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On Oct. 12, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. They are charged with:

First-degree murder,

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

If you have any information, contact Felts by email or phone at 919-296-9553. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by:

Calling 919-296-9555.