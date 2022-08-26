Nicholas Frank in a photo from the town of Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are offering a reward in the deadly shooting of a teenager in late June, officials said Friday.

Nicholas Frank, 17, of Hillsborough was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on June 29, according to a news release from Hillsborough officials.

The shooting happened in the small parking lot in front of the main entrance to Bellevue Mill Apartments at 206 S. Nash Street, the news release said.

After the shooting, witnesses told police a white sedan was seen heading south from the area at a high rate of speed.

Friday, Hillsborough officials released a flyer with Nicholas’ photo, offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in his murder.

Officials said anyone with information should contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones at 919-296-9562.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555.