CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carrboro Fire-Rescue Department says two residents are displaced after a fire damaged townhomes Thursday night.

At about 5 p.m., Firefighters say they were called to the Ridgehaven Townhomes at 101 Rock Haven Road for a reported structure fire. That’s located right around the corner from Carrboro High School.

Crews arrived to find a six-unit townhome complex with smoke coming from one unit.

They say they brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

One unit had fire damage to the second floor and attic, while a unit next door had minor smoke and water damage, according to a release.

Officials say initial damage estimates are about $50,000 and one unit in the complex is considered uninhabitable.

They say the American Red Cross is helping the two residents who were displaced by giving them temporary housing and fulfilling other needs.

One resident was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury, the release says.

Investigators say improper disposal of smoking materials caused the fire.