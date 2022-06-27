CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said six bars or restaurants were among businesses busted over the weekend during an underage alcohol sting operation.

The operation took place between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday to focus on restaurants, bars and businesses that might be selling alcohol to underage drinkers.

During a check of 20 different establishments, police said a half dozen sold alcohol to an underage buyer, who was working with police, according to Alex Carrasquillo, spokesman for Chapel Hill police.

“We want businesses to do well, and we work closely with them to make sure they have practices in place to avoid selling alcohol to people who are underage to begin with,” Carrasquillo said in a news release.

Those cited were five bars or restaurants and one convenience store, officials said.

Police released a list of businesses that violated the law during the sting:

Lime & Lemon at 100 Meadowmont Village Cir.

Rasa at 1826 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Lucha Tigre at 746 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Old East Tavern at 1118 Environ Way

Speedway at 1213 MLK Jr. Blvd

Kahlovera at 504 Meadowmont Village Cir.

Chapel Hill police also give advance notice when they are doing a crackdown so that owners of businesses can talk to their workers about the importance of checking IDs, Carrasquillo said.