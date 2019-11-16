6 displaced after massive tree falls on Chapel Hill house

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive tree fell on a home in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. at a house in the 200 block of Prichard Avenue, according to Chapel Hill fire officials.

There were no injuries when the tree fell on the home. However, six UNC-Chapel Hill students are displaced from the house, fire officials said.

Officials said the tree would need to be removed with a crane. The rear of the house was destroyed by the tree.

CBS 17 meteorologist Bill Reh said winds were constant for hours Saturday at 20 mph with gusts up to 31 mph just before 4 p.m. A high gust along with hours of rain to weaken the tree’s root structure likely created the conditions for the tree to fall, Reh said.

